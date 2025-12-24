16:41
Minor abducted by force: Police detain “groom” and accomplices

Police have detained individuals involved in ala kachuu (bride kidnapping) incident in Chui region, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the victim’s mother, unknown individuals forced her daughter into a Honda Stepwgn near their home and fled the scene. An alert for the vehicle was immediately sent to all Interior Ministry units.

At Sosnovka post in Jaiyl district, traffic police officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and stopped it. Inside were the abducted girl and seven men.

All individuals were taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district.

According to preliminary findings, a 20-year-old man identified as B.A. decided to «marry» a minor resident of Chui region. He allegedly conspired with acquaintances, rented a vehicle, and traveled to the village of Vasilyevka, where the girl was abducted.

The incident has been registered under Article 172 (Abduction of a person for the purpose of marriage) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The «groom» B.A., the 30-year-old driver A.A., and a 24-year-old passenger, K.M., have been detained as suspects. All three have been placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/355867/
