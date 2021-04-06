17:33
153 observers accredited to monitor local elections and referendum

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan accredited 153 observers from 25 countries, 10 of whom represent election commissions of other states, nine — international organizations and nine — diplomatic missions. The decision was made today at CEC meeting.

It is specified that 43 more observers from the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, embassies of Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia, France and Ukraine applied for monitoring the local elections and the referendum.

At least 51 representatives of international organizations intend to observe the course of the popular vote on adoption of the draft new version of the Constitution. At least 18 of them represent the SCO missions, 12 — the CSTO IPA, 21 — the CIS IPA.

Local elections and a referendum will be held on April 11 in Kyrgyzstan.
