At least 644 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing today.

According to him, most of those vaccinated are in Osh city — 258 people, in Bishkek — 214, in Chui region — 109, in Issyk-Kul region — 43, in Osh region — 20.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will be enough for 75,000 people.