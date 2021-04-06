Sugar price grows by 10 soms since beginning of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan

Average price of sugar reached 64.36 soms in Kyrgyzstan in March 2021. Compared to December last year, it has risen in price by 10.14 soms, or by almost 19 percent. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

At the same time, higher than national average retail prices for granulated sugar were registered in Isfana (69.33 soms), Jalal-Abad (67.84 soms), Nookat (67.39 soms), Kara-Suu (67.33 soms) and Batken (67.21 soms). The minimum sugar prices were recorded in Tokmak (60.67 soms), Talas (60.89 soms) and Naryn (61.94 soms).

Sugar prices increased by 4.34 more soms (or 7.2 percent) in March.

«The largest increase in prices for granulated sugar compared to the previous month of this year was recorded in Nookat — by 18.8 percent, in Pokrovka village — by 13.2 percent, as well as in Batken and Kara-Balta — by 9.7 percent,» the National Statistical Committee stressed.