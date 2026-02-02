10:29
Kyrgyzstan granted tariff preference for import of sugar production raw material

Kyrgyzstan has been granted a tariff preference for the import of raw materials used in sugar production, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The decision was made in Moscow at a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The EEC Council approved a tariff preference for Kyrgyzstan on imports of sugar production raw materials.

Until December 31, 2026, imports of up to 20,000 tons of raw cane sugar will be exempt from import duties. The measure is aimed at supporting processors and stabilizing sugar prices on the domestic market.

The EEC Council also approved a draft protocol to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which provides for the launch of a mechanism for financial assistance for interstate cooperation programs in the agro-industrial complex, financed by the union’s budget.

The ministry noted that such a tool had previously been used for industrial cooperation and is now planned to be extended to agricultural projects.
