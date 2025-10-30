18:07
Kyrgyzstan achieves full self-sufficiency in sugar and eggs

Kyrgyzstan is now fully meeting its domestic demand for six out of nine socially important food products. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Over the first nine months of 2025, the country has achieved full self-sufficiency in potatoes, milk, meat, vegetables, eggs, and sugar. Bakery products (grains), vegetable oil, fruits, and berries are also partially imported.

Starting in 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic became fully self-sufficient in sugar, which was previously imported.

In the meat sector, the country is fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton, while efforts continue toward achieving complete supply of poultry meat.

Previously, local farmers exported meat products to neighboring Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, where prices were higher. However, to stabilize domestic prices, the government imposed an export ban and introduced price controls.

Meanwhile, with the growth of egg production, Kyrgyzstan has also banned egg imports. The country now not only meets domestic demand but also exports surplus production — from August 2024 to January 2025, 3.3 million eggs were exported abroad.

The ministry noted that there is no food shortage in the country, and efforts to strengthen food security are ongoing.
