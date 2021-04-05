Sadyr Japarov and Speaker of National Assembly of Korea discuss cooperation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed aspects of inter-parliamentary, political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian cooperation. The President noted that the need to further strengthen bilateral ties, reach a new level of interaction between the countries and conveyed his greetings to the leader of South Korea, Moon Jae-in.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to Central Asia — Republic of Korea cooperation forum and is interested in implementation of joint projects within its framework. Sadyr Japarov noted the great potential of trade and economic cooperation between the states, which is promising for both Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. He invited the governments of the two countries to work closely in this direction, expressing hope that the joint efforts of the parties will be able to increase the volume of trade.

According to the head of state, all necessary measures are being taken in Kyrgyzstan to create a favorable investment climate.

«To this end, we are carrying out political, social and economic transformations in the republic, including those aimed at providing the necessary guarantees to foreign investors, an open economy, a liberal trade, currency regime and a favorable tax base,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov expressed interest in the presence of Korean business in Kyrgyzstan to increase cooperation in key areas, such as the development of cities and regions, hydropower, mining and textile industries, transport, construction of tourist facilities, airports and others.

The President called on Korean businessmen to invest even more in the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

He highly appreciated the financial and technical support provided by the Korean side through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Sadyr Japarov noted interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of education. He invited the Korean side to consider the possibility of increasing the number of quotas for scholarship educational programs for students from Kyrgyzstan, as well as implementation of student and teacher exchange programs.

In turn, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug stressed the desire and readiness of the Korean side to cooperate in various fields and actively participate in the progressive development of Kyrgyzstan. He expressed intentions of the Korean side to expand investment in Kyrgyzstan, since the two states have «things in common», including in the field of culture.

The Speaker welcomed the initiatives of the Kyrgyz side on cooperation in the spheres of education and construction, noting their great role in expanding bilateral relations. He expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation in other areas, in which it has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

«I wish you success in the fight against the disease, we are ready to cooperate in this direction and further. Kyrgyzstan is a country of interest to us in terms of cooperation. You have a rich nature and all the conditions for development of tourism. We are ready to deepen our interaction,» Park Byeong-seug said.