Talant Mamytov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug, who is in Bishkek on an official visit. Press service of the Parliament reports.

The meeting of the heads of the two parliaments was first held in a narrow format, then the negotiations continued in an expanded format with participation of members of the parliamentary delegations of Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and inter-parliamentary cooperation, including trade and economic interaction, cooperation through the Korea International Cooperation Agency and a further plan to promote and develop mutually beneficial partnership.

Talant Mamytov expressed confidence that the first visit of the Korean parliamentary delegation would give an additional impetus to further development and strengthening of relations between the two countries. He spoke for development of inter-parliamentary cooperation by strengthening contacts at the level of specialized parliamentary committees and commissions.

Regarding the trade and economic sphere, it was noted that, despite the low level of trade, the states have great potential to increase trade and economic cooperation. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to importance of supplying organic agricultural products to Korea, in particular honey and dried fruits. At the same time, he noted the high level of cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.

«Products of contemporary Korean cinematography and music are very popular in Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, the number of people who want to learn Korean is growing, especially among the young people. About 350 Kyrgyz students study at various universities in Korea,» Talant Mamytov stressed and expressed interest in increasing the number of quotas for students from Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Park Byeong-seug thanked the Speaker for the warm welcome. He noted the similarity of the peoples of South Korea and Kyrgyzstan.

«Kyrgyzstan is the most democratized country in Central Asia. It stands out for its openness and positive image in the region,» Park Byeong-seug said.

He noted that the Korean parliament attaches great importance to further strengthening relations with Kyrgyzstan, and added that the Korean side will study all the mentioned issues.