English

Kindergarten repaired for 4 million soms in Chelpek village

A kindergarten was repaired for 4,285 million soms in Chelpek village, Ak-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The money was spent on the interior and exterior decoration of the building; electrical wiring, heating system were replaced, bathrooms were repaired, furniture was bought, an 80-meter iron fence around the kindergarten was installed and a playground was built.

The renovated kindergarten will be attended by children from three villages — Chelpek, Burma-Suu and Tash-Kiya.
