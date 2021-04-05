15:34
Criminal case against Kamchybek Tashiev's son sent for new trial

Criminal case against the son of the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev, Temirlan, has been sent for new trial. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made today by the Bishkek City Court.

«Earlier, Temirlan Tashiev’s defense filed a cassation appeal to the second instance. The lawyers asked to acquit the son of the head of the State Committee for National Security. The panel of judges partially granted the request. The case has been sent for new consideration to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek,» the sources said.

Temirlan Tashiev was suspected of stealing wheels in 2013. A year later, the case was sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. The victims refused to hold the charge and the proceedings against Temirlan Tashiev were terminated.
