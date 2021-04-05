14:02
Center of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Water supply of a district in Bishkek will be temporarily suspended tomorrow. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is the work at Togolok Moldo water intake and on the city water supply networks in preparation for the spring-summer period.

The area bounded by Panfilov, Frunze Streets, Manas Avenue, and the railway line will be left without cold water tomorrow, April 6, from 9.00 to 19.00.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the townspeople to stock up on drinking water.
