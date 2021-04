Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. Press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Nurbek Sydygaliev met the delegation at Manas international airport.

High-level meetings will be held within the framework of the visit on April 3-5. The guests will also visit Issyk-Kul region and get acquainted with its tourism potential.