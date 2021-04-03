Employee of Alpha of SCNS seriously wounded during firing exercises

An employee of Alpha special forces unit of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan was wounded during firing exercises at a shooting range near Kok- Dzhar village. His relatives told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, an emergency occurred during shooting from AGS-17 (automatic grenade launcher). The grenade inside the barrel of AGS-17 exploded. The Alpha employee was seriously wounded. He was taken to one of the hospitals in Bishkek and is in intensive care unit.

Military experts suggest that the storage period of the ammunition used during the exercises yesterday has expired.