Death of MFA employee: Embassy of China condemns fake news

The Embassy of China in Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the information published by the former spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Elena Bayalinova that the Deputy Head of the Department of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakhtiyar Shakirov allegedly died after vaccination using coronavirus vaccine, which the PRC recently provided to Kyrgyzstan. PRC diplomatic mission says.

«The Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic has already officially refuted this information and unequivocally stated that Bakhtiyar Shakirov was not vaccinated. The death of Bakhtiyar Shakirov has nothing to do with the Chinese coronavirus vaccine. Individuals, without confirming the fact, unreasonably disseminated fake news on social media, which caused a negative impact among the public in Kyrgyzstan. Such actions not only cast a shadow on the friendly relations between China and Kyrgyzstan, but also insult the deceased. The Chinese side strongly condemns such irresponsible and unfriendly behavior,» the statement reads.

The Embassy notes that China is one of the first countries in the world to successfully develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The PRC has provided and is providing Chinese vaccines in the form of humanitarian aid to 80 states and exported the vaccines to 47 countries.

More than 70 countries of the world have given permission for use of the Chinese vaccines. The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines is widely recognized by the international community.

«China and Kyrgyzstan are good neighbors and all-round strategic partners. Since the outbreak of coronavirus infection, the peoples of our two countries have been fighting the epidemic shoulder to shoulder and have provided each other with support and assistance. The Chinese side constantly provides the Kyrgyz side with huge anti-epidemic assistance, and the traditional Chinese-Kyrgyz friendship has deepened in the fight against COVID-19. In order to further support the Kyrgyz people in the anti-epidemic fight and despite the strong domestic demand for vaccines, the Chinese government, overcoming great difficulties, decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with the vaccine free of charge to help Kyrgyzstan implement the vaccination process in the country and ensure safety of life and health of the people. This fully reflects the good will and true support of friendly and fraternal Kyrgyzstan from the government of China and the Chinese people. China will continue to go hand in hand with Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of cooperation with the aim of winning the final victory over the pandemic and contributing to resumption of the social and economic development of the both countries,» the PRC diplomatic mission said.

It was earlier reported about the death of 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov. According to the consultant of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova, the day before he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was among the first vaccinated by SinoPfarm vaccine of China Biotechnology Go LTD, which arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 19 in the amount of 150,000 doses. The Ministry of Health refuted this information.