15:23
USD 84.80
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.12
English

Denis Petrashov to participate in Russian Open Championship

Denis Petrashov, a member of the Kyrgyz national swimming team, will take part in the Russian Open Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The championship will be held from April 3 to April 9 in Kazan city (Russia).

«Denis Petrashov will participate in the championship under the guidance of head coach Evgeny Petrashov. The athlete and the coach will be sent to Kazan from April 1 to April 10 at the expense of the Directorate for Olympic Sports,» the state agency said.
link: https://24.kg/english/188447/
views: 126
Print
Related
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at tournament in Tashkent
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at tournament in Tashkent
Athlete swims across Issyk-Kul lake for 13 hours
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals in Slovakia
Denis Petrashov wins silver medal at Swimming Tournament in Switzerland
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov becomes swimming champion of Asia
Kyrgyzstani wins 4th medal at Asian Swimming Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 more medals at Asian Swimming Championship
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver at Asian Swimming Championship
Swimmer Denis Petrashov secures 2nd berth for Olympic Games 2020
Popular
Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Thursday
15:05
Military exercises Security-2021 start in Batken Military exercises Security-2021 start in Batken
14:30
Referendum: Only nine media outlets accredited
14:24
Council for Improvement of Judicial, Law Enforcement Activities formed
14:02
Residents of 9 houses in Aksy district evacuated due to landslide
13:51
Denis Petrashov to participate in Russian Open Championship