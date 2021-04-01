Denis Petrashov to participate in Russian Open Championship

Denis Petrashov, a member of the Kyrgyz national swimming team, will take part in the Russian Open Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The championship will be held from April 3 to April 9 in Kazan city (Russia).

«Denis Petrashov will participate in the championship under the guidance of head coach Evgeny Petrashov. The athlete and the coach will be sent to Kazan from April 1 to April 10 at the expense of the Directorate for Olympic Sports,» the state agency said.