Vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to regions of Kyrgyzstan

More than 300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, these are mainly medical workers. Several people are elderly. «The vaccine has been delivered to the regions, we will start vaccination throughout the country next week. We plan to cover teachers as well. We intend to deliver the first dose of the vaccine by April 15,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

She noted that an electronic application has been developed, which, in addition to statistics of vaccinated people, also registers side effects. This issue is being monitored by the Department of Medicines.

«In total, there were two or three cases of slight malaise among the vaccinated, one case of fever to 37 degrees. They are feeling well now. After vaccination, the person is under supervision of a health worker for 30 minutes to exclude possible allergic reactions. Later, contact is maintained for three days to track the cause-and-effect relationship of side effects. We stop monitoring after three days,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

The start-up phase of vaccination using Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has begun in Kyrgyzstan. It will only be enough for 75,000 people. Kyrgyzstan hopes to receive 2.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX mechanism. Sputnik V vaccine from Russia is also expected. Time of deliveries is still unknown.