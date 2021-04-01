12:14
USD 84.80
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.12
English

Vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to regions of Kyrgyzstan

More than 300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, these are mainly medical workers. Several people are elderly. «The vaccine has been delivered to the regions, we will start vaccination throughout the country next week. We plan to cover teachers as well. We intend to deliver the first dose of the vaccine by April 15,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

She noted that an electronic application has been developed, which, in addition to statistics of vaccinated people, also registers side effects. This issue is being monitored by the Department of Medicines.

«In total, there were two or three cases of slight malaise among the vaccinated, one case of fever to 37 degrees. They are feeling well now. After vaccination, the person is under supervision of a health worker for 30 minutes to exclude possible allergic reactions. Later, contact is maintained for three days to track the cause-and-effect relationship of side effects. We stop monitoring after three days,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

The start-up phase of vaccination using Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has begun in Kyrgyzstan. It will only be enough for 75,000 people. Kyrgyzstan hopes to receive 2.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX mechanism. Sputnik V vaccine from Russia is also expected. Time of deliveries is still unknown.
link: https://24.kg/english/188417/
views: 55
Print
Related
Ainura Akmatova: Condition of vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory
COVID-19: 7,000 Chinese working in Kyrgyzstan want to get vaccinated
First day of vaccination against COVID-19: 100 people receive 1st dose
Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Osh city
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev to be first vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Popular
Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Thursday
12:07
Vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to regions of Kyrgyzstan Vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to regions of Kyrgyz...
11:36
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 128.7 million people globally
11:14
Traffic restrictions imposed on Suusamyr - Talas - Taraz road
10:52
Detention of Kubanychbek Zhumaliev extended for 10 days
10:35
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan