Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov detained

Former Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov was detained in the capital. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

An employee of the State Committee for National Security was also detained together with him.

«It is known that the former official is accused of abuse of office. He put pressure on employees of the City Hall and its departments to illegally register affiliates as owners of land plots. Aziz Alymkulov and an employee of the State Committee for National Security have been taken into military custody,» the sources said.
