Prosecutor’s office appealed verdict against a citizen of South Korea accused of violence against his wife. The victim’s lawyer Rustam Abduraufov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the defense also filed an appeal with the Bishkek City Court.

«We intend to seek a guilty verdict,» Rustam Abduraufov said.

The police opened a criminal case on the fact of torture in 2018. During the trial, one of the prosecutors refused to support the charge. As a result, the court acquitted the man.