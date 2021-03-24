Foreigner accused of torturing his wife acquitted in Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of South Korea was acquitted on torture charges. Lawyer Rustam Abduraufov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek. The lawyer will appeal the acquittal to a higher court.

The police opened a criminal case on the fact of torture in 2018. When the case came to court, one of the prosecutors refused to hold the charge and asked to acquit the foreigner.