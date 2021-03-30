18:54
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund

Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Bakirov was appointed Chairman of the State Property Management Fund. The Fund confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The former head of the fund, Zhyldyzbek Isakulov, resigned in February 2021. Deputy Chairman Ishenbek Medetov served as the acting head of the State Property Management Fund.

Mirlan Bakirov headed the list of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party in the parliamentary elections in October 2020.

In addition, Bakirov actively participated in rallies in support of ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov, arrested for illegal enrichment.
