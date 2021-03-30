Ministers of 114 countries discuss education recovery

Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev took part in an online meeting on the topic «One year into COVID: Prioritizing education recovery to avoid a generational catastrophe.» Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, Ministers of Education from 114 countries of the world took part in the online meeting organized by UNESCO. The heads of ministries shared their experience in organizing educational process in secondary schools and distance learning in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almazbek Beishenaliev told about conversion of educational content into an online format, about video lessons that were broadcast on schedule on two state TV channels.

«The minister stressed that the Government refused one general order on closure of educational institutions throughout the country. The country gave the local authorities the opportunity to independently decide on suspension of educational process depending on the epidemiological situation at the local level,» the ministry said.