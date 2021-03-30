15:53
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

Ministers of 114 countries discuss education recovery

Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev took part in an online meeting on the topic «One year into COVID: Prioritizing education recovery to avoid a generational catastrophe.» Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, Ministers of Education from 114 countries of the world took part in the online meeting organized by UNESCO. The heads of ministries shared their experience in organizing educational process in secondary schools and distance learning in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almazbek Beishenaliev told about conversion of educational content into an online format, about video lessons that were broadcast on schedule on two state TV channels.

«The minister stressed that the Government refused one general order on closure of educational institutions throughout the country. The country gave the local authorities the opportunity to independently decide on suspension of educational process depending on the epidemiological situation at the local level,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/188157/
views: 52
Print
Related
Not all students to return to schools in Bishkek on April 1
Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to schools in fourth term
First Deputy Prime Minister recognizes school curriculum as ineffective
Draft concept of spiritual and moral education to be finalized
Russia to share experience of participation in PISA with Kyrgyzstan
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects in education sector
Cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in education sector discussed in Bishkek
All schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to return to traditional education from April 1
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
15:39
Ministers of 114 countries discuss education recovery Ministers of 114 countries discuss education recovery
15:17
Ulukbek Maripov: Cabinet should get to new level of work with local authorities
14:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127.5 million people globally
14:24
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:17
1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 - in serious condition