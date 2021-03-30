12:50
First day of vaccination against COVID-19: 100 people receive 1st dose

At least 100 people have received the first dose on the first day of vaccination against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this is «a normal figure.» «The work continues today. There is already a queue of people wishing to get vaccinated,» he said.

Many health workers refuse the vaccination. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev commented on this position as follows: «Some of the medical workers have already been infected and have antibodies. They don’t need to be vaccinated. As soon as the number of antibodies decreases, they can be vaccinated.»

The start-up phase of vaccination using the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Special vaccination points were opened in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region.
