Osh city marks World Theater Day

The Osh National Drama Theater named after Sultan Ibraimov hosted a solemn event timed to the World Theater Day. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Honored workers of culture and art were awarded with certificates of honor, diplomas and titles «Excellent Worker of Culture.»

The staff of the Batken Regional Music and Drama Theater named after Apaz Zhainakov was awarded with 200,000 soms «for the best organization of spiritual service to citizens during the pandemic, initiatives and active events on social media.» Artists from various theaters received the awards.

In his welcoming speech, the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Imanaliev noted that a program for development of theatrical art, music, cinema is being developed at the state level.

The minister noted that he would support participation of creative teams in theater festivals in Russia and Kazakhstan. Tours of the creative teams of eight theaters to Uzbekistan are planned for 2021.

Significant events are also planned in Osh on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Babur Theater, including Art-Ordo festival.
