Government decree was signed on imposing a temporary ban on export of scrap and waste of ferrous metals from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The export ban is imposed for a period of six months. It applies to scrap and waste of ferrous metals, ingots of ferrous metals for remelting.

The decree comes into force 15 days after the date of its official publication.