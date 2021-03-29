16:52
Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Osh city

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Osh city. Press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

The first stage began in branch No. 1 of the Family Medicine Center. Vice Mayor of Osh Emil Shadykhanov got acquainted with its beginning.

The City Hall reported that according to the plan of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, medical workers, employees of educational organizations, law enforcement and security agencies will be vaccinated first.

According to Mukaram Mondueva, the Chief Physician of the branch No. 1 of the FMC, 300 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine have been delivered to the regional center.

Each person is interviewed and examined during vaccination.

Citizens will be vaccinated twice with an interval of 25-28 days. The vaccination is voluntary.
