Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Osh city

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Osh city. Press service of the Osh City Hall reported.
The first stage began in branch No. 1 of the Family Medicine Center. Vice Mayor of Osh Emil Shadykhanov got acquainted with its beginning.
According to Mukaram Mondueva, the Chief Physician of the branch No. 1 of the FMC, 300 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine have been delivered to the regional center.
Each person is interviewed and examined during vaccination.
Citizens will be vaccinated twice with an interval of 25-28 days. The vaccination is voluntary.