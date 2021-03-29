13:47
Karkyra checkpoint to start working on April 1

Karkyra checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border will start working on April 1. The State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The checkpoint will operate from 8.00 to 18.00. It can be crossed by citizens, vehicles, cargo, goods and animals.

Taking into account the quarantine measures and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and citizens of foreign countries will have to get acquainted themselves with the restrictions imposed by the Kazakh side before leaving.

The checkpoint has switched to a year-round operation since 2020. At the same time, by agreement of the parties, depending on weather and road conditions, temporarily suspension of operation of the checkpoint is possible.
