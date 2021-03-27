15:53
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a working visit to the country.

The latter said that he was satisfied with consistent strengthening of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations and strategic partnership, growing mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

«Constructive dialogue at the level of the heads of state of the two fraternal countries made it possible to fill bilateral relations with concrete practical content and bring them to a qualitatively new level,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He noted that the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at the level of Prime Ministers is an effective mechanism for promoting promising projects in trade, investment, agriculture, transport, logistics and tourism.

Ulukbek Maripov said that Kyrgyzstan was ready to implement joint practical measures to expand full-scale and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan earlier agreed on mutual supplies of electricity. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev stressed during a press conference that the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan came to an agreement on all disputed border areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/187857/
views: 56
Print
Related
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov
Ungar-Too, Orto-Tokoi reservoir: What territories Kyrgyzstan gets
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to open joint venture for gas production in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reach agreement on disputed border sections
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Kyrgyz diaspora in Uzbekistan
20 medical vehicles from Uzbekistan distributed among hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
27 March, Saturday
15:47
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan...
15:32
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
13:14
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
13:01
Ex-deputy Iskhak Masaliev interrogated within Belizegate case
11:47
At least 1,200 schools in Kyrgyzstan to get new computers