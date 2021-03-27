Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a working visit to the country.

The latter said that he was satisfied with consistent strengthening of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations and strategic partnership, growing mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

«Constructive dialogue at the level of the heads of state of the two fraternal countries made it possible to fill bilateral relations with concrete practical content and bring them to a qualitatively new level,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He noted that the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at the level of Prime Ministers is an effective mechanism for promoting promising projects in trade, investment, agriculture, transport, logistics and tourism.

Ulukbek Maripov said that Kyrgyzstan was ready to implement joint practical measures to expand full-scale and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan earlier agreed on mutual supplies of electricity. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev stressed during a press conference that the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan came to an agreement on all disputed border areas.