Ungar-Too, Orto-Tokoi reservoir: What territories Kyrgyzstan gets

Uzbekistan ceded several plots of land to Kyrgyzstan for use of water from Orto-Tokoi reservoir. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, the Orto-Tokoi water reservoir remains the territory of Kyrgyzstan, but will be used by Uzbekistan.

«As you know, Orto-Tokoi reservoir was used by Uzbekistan by 95 percent. In accordance with the agreement, they had to transfer us a land plot equal to the area of ​​the reservoir — more than 700 hectares — as compensation. About 200 hectares have already been transferred, 500 remained. Thanks to the reservoir, we received several disputable areas: Kok-Serek — 105 hectares, Bayastan — 212 hectares, Ak-Tash — 100 hectares, Ungar-Too — 35 hectares, Kara-Beles — 25 hectares. I would like to note that Kara-Beles was previously transfered to Uzbekistan, but we returned it,» he said.

As for Ungar-Too, Kamchybek Tashiev clarified that the border line would run not along the mountain, but at its foot. «Ungar-Too itself remains our territory,» he added.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan also received Gavasai section, located in Jalal-Abad region with an area of ​​8,000 hectares.

«There are several villages in this area where citizens of Kyrgyzstan live. They have Kyrgyz citizenship, but the area was not demarcated. There have been clashes several times in this area,» Kamchybek Tashiev told.

The head of the State Committee for National Security noted that non-irrigated land was ceded to Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan received farmland.