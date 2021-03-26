COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Galina Baiterek told about vaccination of Sadyr Japarov against COVID-19.

According to laboratory blood tests, antibodies to coronavirus infection were found in sufficient quantities in Sadyr Japarov, she said. He had previously been infected with COVID-19.

«According to doctors, the head of state does not need the jab now. If, after some time, the amount of antibodies disappears or decreases significantly, Sadyr Japarov will for sure be vaccinated against coronavirus,» Galina Baiterek said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development will begin the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus infection in the country on March 29, 2021. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev will be vaccinated first.