17:00
USD 84.80
EUR 100.11
RUB 1.11
English

COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Galina Baiterek told about vaccination of Sadyr Japarov against COVID-19.

According to laboratory blood tests, antibodies to coronavirus infection were found in sufficient quantities in Sadyr Japarov, she said. He had previously been infected with COVID-19.

«According to doctors, the head of state does not need the jab now. If, after some time, the amount of antibodies disappears or decreases significantly, Sadyr Japarov will for sure be vaccinated against coronavirus,» Galina Baiterek said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development will begin the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus infection in the country on March 29, 2021. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev will be vaccinated first.
link: https://24.kg/english/187761/
views: 122
Print
Related
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov instructs to carry out additional capitalization of RSK Bank
Boy from Batken region of Kyrgyzstan appeals to Sadyr Japarov
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sadyr Japarov makes statement on occasion of anniversary of March revolution
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
President Japarov visits Den Sooluk medical and rehabilitation complex
COVID-19: Why do we need vaccination
Sadyr Japarov: Jerooy will become successful example of cooperation
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
26 March, Friday
16:28
Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to schools in fourth term Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to scho...
16:08
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
16:00
No lockdown: Bishkek City Hall to strengthen business inspections
15:02
20 medical vehicles from Uzbekistan distributed among hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
14:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 125.4 million people globally