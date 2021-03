Robbery suspects were detained in Bishkek. Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

Yesterday at about 03.00, the police received a message that three men took away two iPhones and 2,000 soms from Pakistani citizens on Ala-Too square threatening them with thread nippers.

During the search, patrol police officers detained three suspects and took them to the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 202 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.