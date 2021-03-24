16:14
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir sharply decreasing

Water level in Toktogul reservoir is sharply decreasing. To date, the volume of water is only 8 billion cubic meters. After informing about this, the deputy of the Parliament Taabyldy Tillaev asked members of the Government about measures to provide the population with electricity.

The Energy Minister Kubanychbek Turdubaev agreed that the water level in the reservoir approached dangerous.

Four months ago, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir was 13 billion cubic meters, and this has already raised concerns.

«Agreements on the import of electricity have been signed with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In addition, generation of electricity at the Bishkek HPP has been increased by 1 billion kilowatt-hours, and the HPP operating mode has been changed. It is planned to bring the output at the Bishkek HPP to 2 billion this year,» he said.

The official assured that there would be no restrictions on electricity consumption and rolling blackouts in Kyrgyzstan.
