SCNS dismisses criminal proceedings against Omurbek Babanov

Pre-trial proceedings against ex-presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov have been dismissed. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports.

Based on results of investigation of criminal cases, substantiated procedural decisions were made to dismiss further proceedings. The reason for this was the absence of facts of harm to the interests of the state, legal entities and citizens by Omurbek Babanov and his relatives.

At the same time, Omurbek Babanov will voluntarily transfer 100 million soms to the state budget as support.

Criminal cases were initiated against Omurbek Babanov. Including on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh, where he said unreasonable, provocative words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots. Omurbek Babanov was a witness in eight criminal cases, including the case on Kyrgyzstan bank.
