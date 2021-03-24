Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started

Training courses for medical workers on organizing vaccination have begun in all regions of Kyrgyzstan as part of preparations for the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus infection COVID-19. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The start-up stage of vaccination will begin in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region.

«At least five vaccination points will be organized in the capital on the basis of four united centers of family medicine and Family Medicine Center No. 7, in Chui region — two points — at Family Medicine Centers of Sokuluk and Issyk-Ata districts, in Osh — two points — on the basis of two branches of Family Medicine Centers — No. 8 and No. 10,» the ministry noted.

The ministry added that based on the results of operational monitoring of the immunization process, other vaccination points will be opened in all regions of the country. All trained immunization workers in the country will be involved in the vaccination.

The country received 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on March 19.