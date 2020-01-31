Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation

Lawyer of the Matraimovs, Kanatbek Aziz, proposed an international expert examination of journalistic investigations by Azattyk.

According to him, it is necessary to listen to the opinion of journalists, political scientists and other experts on materials about smuggling and corruption at the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«There is journalistic ethics. Journalists can write only about facts in affirmative form. «Current Time» writes as a headline «How former Deputy Chairman of the SCS withdrew $ 700 million.» Then, in an interview with Ali Toktakunov, Aierken Saimaiti says that this is money from a shopping center of Uzbekistan, that is, refutes Matraimov’s involvement,» the lawyer said.

Kanatbek Aziz noted that no one paid attention to the information about fake signature of Aierken Saimaiti. Channel Five found out that Aierken Saimaiti’s signature on the documents allegedly belonged to another person. But nobody paid attention to it," he said.

The Director of the office of Azattyk in Bishkek, Aizada Kasymalieva, answered that they had the original bank documents and they were ready to prove their case.