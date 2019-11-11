13:53
Chinese citizen called Raiymbek Matraimov’s partner killed in Turkey

Businessman Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Turkey. Turkish media report.

An unknown man shot at the Chinese citizen Saimaiti the night before in the hotel’s garden in Istanbul. He died in a hospital from wounds.

The name of Aierken Saimaiti was mentioned in conjunction with Raiymbek Matraimov in Azattyk’s investigation about withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to the journalist, the traces of withdrawal of the money led to the Matraimovs — one of the senders of the large sum from the Kyrgyz Republic Aierken Saimaiti later transferred $ 2,338,700 to the account of the Matraimovs’ fund Ismail Ata.

Iskender Matraimov told 24.kg news agency that their family had no ties with Saimaiti.
