Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week

Vaccination against COVID-19 could begin this week in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulnara Ishenapysova, told 24.kg news agency.

She reminded that the country received 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on Friday.

«We received all the official documents at the weekend, they are all in English. We have translated them. A meeting of the Scientific and Technical Group on Immunization is to be held today, we will get their recommendations. Perhaps, we will start vaccination in Bishkek, Chui region this week and the next week — in Osh,» Gulnara Ishenapysova told.

Health workers, teachers, social workers, Interior Ministry officers, customs officers, border guards and people with chronic diseases who are at risk will be vaccinated first.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development has repeatedly stressed that vaccination would be voluntary.