Some districts in Bishkek city have no cold water today. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Kontrrezervuary water intake and at city water supply networks in preparation for the spring-summer season.

Cold water supply is suspended from 9.00 to 16.00 in the area bounded by Dostoevsky, Gorky, Auezov Streets and the railway line; in Altyn-Ordo and Kara-Zhygach residential areas.