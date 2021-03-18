KSMA: Online education of foreign students was not stopped

The Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy continues education of foreign students online. The medical academy informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, those students who did not pay for their education within the terms specified in the contract were expelled.

«The tuition fees in dollar equivalent have not changed, an adjustment was made at the exchange rate of the National Bank,» the message says.

Students from India studying at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy said that the academy stopped online classes for foreign students, demanding to clear their tuition arrears.