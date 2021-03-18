14:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

KSMA: Online education of foreign students was not stopped

The Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy continues education of foreign students online. The medical academy informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, those students who did not pay for their education within the terms specified in the contract were expelled.

«The tuition fees in dollar equivalent have not changed, an adjustment was made at the exchange rate of the National Bank,» the message says.

Students from India studying at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy said that the academy stopped online classes for foreign students, demanding to clear their tuition arrears.
link: https://24.kg/english/186916/
views: 135
Print
Related
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
Foreign students ask medical schools to resume offline education
Foreigners take away means of subsistence from local entrepreneurs
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
Two PCR tests: How students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia
Education Minister discusses withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgy...
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
14:26
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
14:15
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system