Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners

The Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stopped online classes for foreign students, demanding to clear their tuition arrears. The 4th year student Subhash Kumar informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the medical academy increased the tuition fee in the middle of the academic year.

«We learned that we have to pay not 207,000 soms, as it is said in the contract at the beginning of the year, but 235,000 soms. Foreign students are at home now. We are, for example, in India and study online. The academy has been demanding payment and not conducting classes for the last two weeks,» Subhash Kumar told.