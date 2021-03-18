Police find suspect in murder of boy in Muras-Ordo

Brother of a boy killed in Muras-Ordo residential area was found in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, he could have killed his younger brother.

«A service dog was involved in the search for the teenager. Employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district detained the suspect; he turned out to be the brother of the victim. He was hiding on the outskirts of the residential area. According to preliminary data, the teenager made a confession. He was interrogated in the presence of a lawyer, an employee of the Family and Child Support Department and parents,» the sources said.

Body of the teenager with slit throat was found yesterday in Muras-Ordo residential area. Mother of the boy found his body.