Murder of fifth grader in Muras-Ordo: Brother of deceased wanted

The police sent out a profile of the suspect in murder of a boy killed in Muras-Ordo residential area.

It is known that the child attended a secondary school in Ozernoye village. At the time of his death, he was at home with his brother.

«The brother of the deceased is in the 10th grade. He is wanted by the police. His profile was sent to all Bishkek police departments. The boy’s corpse was taken to the morgue. A forensic medical examination was commissioned. The child was stabbed with a knife in the throat,» the security forces said.

Mother of the boy found his body.
