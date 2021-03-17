Director of Political Department of MFA Ermek Omuraliev detained

Director of the Political Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Ermek Omuraliev was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Omuraliev is a defendant in a criminal case that was previously initiated by the transport police. In addition, Alymbai Abakirov, an employee of the Civil Aviation Agency, was also detained.

Ermek Omuraliev previously served as a Director of the Civil Aviation Agency.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov, former heads of the Board and Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev and Albek Ibraimov are named in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after entering into a plea bargain.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, previously revealed a systematic scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.