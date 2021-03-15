16:42
Talas farmers demand from authorities to increase milk procurement prices

Local residents of Talas demanded from the authorities to increase the procurement prices of milk. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

About 200 farmers reportedly met with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Talas region Bakytbek Narbekov.

Local residents noted that they sell 1 liter of milk to dairy factories for 18 soms that is cheaper than a liter of drinking water in stores. The farmers told that the prices for fodder and hay were growing and demanded from the authorized representative to increase the procurement price of milk to 22-25 soms.

The office of the Plenipotentiary Representative promised that they would meet with the heads of five factories on March 18 and would try to reach a consensus.
