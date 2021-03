Several avalanches descended on the 207th and 208th kilometers of Bishkek — Osh highway. Road workers began clearing the roadway.

According to Elnura Muktarova, an officer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Public Relations Department, rescuers found five places where snow masses have come down from the mountains. The volume of the largest avalanche is 3,600 cubic meters.

The other two are slightly smaller — 1,500 and 600 cubic meters. They blocked the strategic route. The other smaller avalanches did not reach the road.

No casualties were reported.