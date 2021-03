A 30-year-old man drowned in a river in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The man drowned in Uzun-Akmat river on March 8 at about 23.00 in Terek-Suu village.

The body of the deceased was found and handed over to relatives on March 10.