11:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.15
English

Businessman Zhalil Atambayev detained in Osh city

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) opened several criminal cases against a former police officer, now a businessman, Zhalil Atambayev. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Zhalil Atambayev is suspected of illegal enrichment while working in the civil service.

«Working as a policeman, Atambayev bought expensive real estate and registered his close relatives as its owners. He was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security today,» the law enforcement agencies said.

The press center of the SCNS confirmed the information.
link: https://24.kg/english/185379/
views: 113
Print
Related
Parliamentary deputy Aliyarbek Abzhaliev suspected of illegal enrichment
Head of Kabarlar news agency placed under house arrest
SCNS detains head of Kabarlar news agency
Former head of Manas airport Murat Primberdiev detained
Pretrial restraint for ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov changed
Head of Sokuluk Cadastre involved in 11 criminal cases
Director of Housing and Construction Department detained
Brother of deputy Mirlan Bakirov arrested in Jalal-Abad
Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev detained in Bishkek
Former Chairman of Board of Manas airport Emir Chukuev arrested in Bishkek
Popular
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek
Parliamentary elections to take place in autumn in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary elections to take place in autumn in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold talks Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold talks
Kyrgyzstan plans to buy electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan plans to buy electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
4 March, Thursday
11:33
626 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 115 - in serious condition 626 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 115 - i...
11:21
54 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,410 in total
11:15
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:10
Kyrgyzstan to host online hackathon to support IT specialists
10:51
Businessman Zhalil Atambayev detained in Osh city
3 March, Wednesday
22:56
Half of households in Kyrgyzstan lose income due to coronavirus
22:13
President Sadyr Japarov completes state visit to Kazakhstan
21:51
China to grant another batch of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
21:32
School burns down in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan
18:35
USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev