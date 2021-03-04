Businessman Zhalil Atambayev detained in Osh city

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) opened several criminal cases against a former police officer, now a businessman, Zhalil Atambayev. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Zhalil Atambayev is suspected of illegal enrichment while working in the civil service.

«Working as a policeman, Atambayev bought expensive real estate and registered his close relatives as its owners. He was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security today,» the law enforcement agencies said.

The press center of the SCNS confirmed the information.