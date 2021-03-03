Pakistani businessmen invited to open shoe factory in Kyrgyzstan

Pakistani businessmen were invited to open a shoe factory in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country reported.

As part of a working trip to Lahore city in Punjab province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the IRP, Erik Beishembiev, visited a large footwear factory of ONSOLE company on February 26.

The issues of possible opening of an enterprise for the manufacture of footwear in Kyrgyzstan, taking into account the membership of Kyrgyzstan in the EAEU, were discussed.

«Management of ONSOLE company expressed its readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan to study the country’s investment climate, as well as to establish direct business contacts,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.