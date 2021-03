Visametric Visa Application Center in Bishkek resumes Schengen visa services. The Embassy of Germany in Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, applications for the following travel purposes are accepted:

Medical treatment;

Business trips (only if there is confirmation of the need for a personal presence in Germany from a German business partner);

Seasonal work in agriculture during holidays.

Appointments are made via email: visa@bisc.auswaertiges-amt.de.