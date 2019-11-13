Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek

Starting from January 1, 2020, the Embassy of Germany in Kyrgyzstan will cease visa representation for Spain, Italy and Austria. Official statement of the diplomatic mission says.

It is noted that from next year the Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic is not authorized to accept applications for issue of visas to these countries. This provision applies to all types of travel and all types of passports (including diplomatic / official). Visa applications for trips to Spain, Italy and Austria submitted before December 31, 2019 will be processed by the Embassy.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Nur-Sultan city (Kazakhstan) is authorized to issue visas for people traveling to Spain from January 1, 2020. Another nearest application office is the BLS Visa Application Center in Almaty.

Visas to Italy and Austria can only be obtained at the embassies of these countries in Nur-Sultan, where the nearest visa departments are located.

Representation on visa issues is maintained in relation to the following Schengen states: Belgium, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden.