Kyrgyzstanis pay $ 50 more for work visa to Turkey due to intermediary

Representatives of the Association of Private Employment Agencies complained that the agreement on mutual reduction of the cost of a work visa to Turkey has been violated.

Under the current agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, a work visa costs $ 30 for citizens of both countries. But our migrants have to pay $ 80 for it. The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan does not accept applications for such visas. Only one private company works with them. The LLC estimated its services at $ 50 per visa.

The Association told 24.kg news agency that the company is ABC Limited Sirketi. Open data say that owner of the company is a Turkish citizen Ozat Dursun. It is indicated that this is an enterprise with foreign participation, but there are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the list of founders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that since June 26, 2019, the cost of the general package of documents for traveling to Turkey is $ 80 and includes the following articles:

— Issue of employment visa — $ 30 (in accordance with previously reached agreements);

— Visa center fee — $ 50.

According to official information from the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan, an employer in Turkey, not job seekers, must pay for obtaining a work permit for Kyrgyzstanis.

«As for work of the visa center of Turkey, according to the note of the Embassy dated June 7, 2019, it began to work on June 10, 2019. Its activities are aimed at faster and more efficient obtaining of work visas by Kyrgyzstanis,» the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said and clarified that the company was selected by the Turkish side on the basis of a bilateral agreement.

However, Kyrgyz citizens continue to complain about queues and delays in processing of entry documents.
